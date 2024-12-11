Former Chicago Bears kicker Robbie Gould has landed a new gig after being named head coach at St. Viator High School in suburban Arlington Heights.

Gould, who resigned as head coach at Rolling Meadows High School earlier this month, will take over a Lions program that went 4-5 in the 2024 regular season.

“I am both honored and excited to be joining Saint Viator High School, an institution with a storied tradition of excellence both on and off the field,” Gould said in a statement. “Creating a family atmosphere within our football program is of utmost importance to me. I believe in players supporting one another and striving for collective success. Our journey to greatness will begin together!”

According to the school, Gould will meet with members of the media on Thursday for an introductory press conference.

Gould resigned as head coach at Rolling Meadows earlier this month after one season at the helm. He led the team to a 5-4 record in the regular season before dropping a first-round game in the IHSA football playoffs against St. Charles North.

"I’m so proud of the progress we’ve made together at Rolling Meadows,” he said in a statement released by the school. “Watching these athletes grow not just on the field but as individuals has been an honor. Although it’s time for me to move on, I leave knowing the foundation we’ve strengthened ensures the program is set for continued success."

Gould’s playing career in the NFL came to an end after the 2022 season. In 18 NFL seasons, he converted on 86.5% of his field goal attempts and 97.5% of his extra point attempts.

He was named an All-Pro following the 2006 season when he made 88.9% of his field goals and all 47 of his extra points. The Bears reached Super Bowl XLI that season, with Gould making all six of his field goals and all nine of his extra points during the postseason.

He was a perfect 29-for-29 on field goals in his playoff career.