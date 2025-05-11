The Illinois State Fair will return to Springfield this summer, and several major musical acts will be taking to the Grandstand stage.

The fair gets underway on Aug. 7 in the state capital, with a variety of artists headlining each night of the state fair from a variety of genres.

Among the headliners will be Snoop Dogg, The Chainsmokers, and Def Leppard, according to state officials.

There are multiple “tiers” of tickets available in the grandstand, along with tickets available on the track in a standing room only section. A “Blue Ribbon Zone” is also available, with ticketholders receiving barstool seating and drink service, according to officials.

Here is a full list of headliners, with each show beginning at 8 p.m.

Aug. 9: The Black Crowes

Aug. 10: Megan Moroney

Aug. 12: Sheryl Crow

Aug. 13: Snoop Dogg

Aug. 14: Brad Paisley

Aug. 15: The Chainsmokers

Aug. 16: Def Leppard

Aug. 17: Turnpike Troubadours

More information can be found on the Illinois State Fair’s website.

Tickets do not cover admission to the fairgrounds. Tickets to the fair cost $5 Sunday-Thursday and $10 on Saturdays and Sundays for individuals between the ages of 13 and 59, with discounts for senior citizens and free tickets for children age 12 and younger.

The fair will run from Aug. 7 to Aug. 17, and more information can be found on the fair’s website.