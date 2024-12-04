Former Bears kicker Robbie Gould resigns as Rolling Meadows football coach

Former Chicago Bears kicker Robbie Gould has stepped down as head coach of Rolling Meadows High School’s football team after one season at the helm.

Gould posted a 5-5 record in his lone season in charge, and issued a statement after the announcement was made that he was stepping down.

"I’m so proud of the progress we’ve made together at Rolling Meadows,” he said. “Watching these athletes grow not just on the field but as individuals has been an honor. Although it’s time for me to move on, I leave knowing the foundation we’ve strengthened ensures the program is set for continued success."

Rolling Meadows went 5-4 on the regular season, falling to St. Charles North in the first round of the IHSA playoffs.

Gould’s playing career in the NFL came to an end after the 2022 season. In 18 NFL seasons, he converted on 86.5% of his field goal attempts and 97.5% of his extra point attempts.

He was named an All-Pro following the 2006 season when he made 88.9% of his field goals and all 47 of his extra points. The Bears reached Super Bowl XLI that season, with Gould making all six of his field goals and all nine of his extra points during the postseason.

He was a perfect 29-for-29 on field goals in his playoff career.

The school issued a statement after it was announced that Gould would be stepping down, thanking him for his leadership during his season at the helm.

"We are grateful for Coach Gould’s contributions to Rolling Meadows High School over the past year and for his role in fostering the growth and development of our student-athletes. As we mutually part ways, we do so with respect and genuine well-wishes for each other’s future endeavors. Mustang football has a proud tradition of excellence, and we remain committed to building on that legacy. The search for a new head football coach will begin immediately, with the position to be posted next week."