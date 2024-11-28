Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams makes history in Bears vs. Lions battle

By NBC Chicago Staff

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has made more history on Thanksgiving against the Detroit Lions.

Williams, almost completely held in check during the first half of the game, made some huge throws on the team’s first drive of the second half, including a 31-yard touchdown pass to Keenan Allen to get the Bears on the board.

Not only did the touchdown finally shake a dormant offense out of their doldrums, but also helped Williams make another entry in the Bears’ record books.

The touchdown pass was the 12th of the season for Williams, breaking Charlie O’Rourke’s long-standing rookie record for touchdown passes, set back in the 1942 season.

Williams had already set the team’s record for most passing yards by a rookie, breaking that mark in last week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

He’ll still have quite a ways to go to set the NFL record in touchdowns by a rookie, which is held by Justin Herbert with 31.

