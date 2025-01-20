Ben Johnson hire greeted as ‘turning point' as players, media react to Bears' move

The Chicago Bears will reportedly hire Ben Johnson as their new head coach, and reaction is already pouring in amid the breaking news.

Johnson, the offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions, is reportedly flying into Chicago to finalize his deal, but even before the contract is signed, his future players are among those reaction.

Bears safety Jaquan Brisker, who had said on social media he would ‘prefer offensive coach,’ was understandably excited by the news.

In a follow-up post Brisker said “this is the turning point. New times!”

Former Bears offensive lineman posted a GIF with the phrase “ladies and gentlemen, we got him”:

Quarterback Caleb Williams hasn’t made a direct post about the hire, but he did like the NFL’s post on the Johnson move, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero:

Caleb Williams has weighed in on his new coach … pic.twitter.com/TWLO8O4sww — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 20, 2025

ESPN analyst Field Yates called the hire “massive,” and described Johnson as the “most innovative playcaller” in the NFL:

A MASSIVE hire the Bears.



Arguably the best and most innovative play caller in the league teams up with Caleb Williams.



Cannot wait to see what Ben Johnson can do to take his game to the next level. https://t.co/DvH4gKJwkt — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 20, 2025

Former Bears quarterback and current NFL analyst Chase Daniel said the team “couldn’t ask for a better guy to coach Caleb Williams”:

Everything about this hire screams Caleb Williams…you couldn’t ask for a better guy for the job to teach Caleb.



Concepts, routes, & timing will all be so much better. — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) January 20, 2025

ESPN's Pat McAfee had one word to respond: