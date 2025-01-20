Chicago Bears

Ben Johnson hire greeted as ‘turning point' as players, media react to Bears' move

Johnson led the league's second-best offense last season and was among the top candidate for an NFL head coaching gig this offseason

By NBC Chicago Staff

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – OCTOBER 20: Ben Johnson offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions looks on during warmups before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears will reportedly hire Ben Johnson as their new head coach, and reaction is already pouring in amid the breaking news.

Johnson, the offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions, is reportedly flying into Chicago to finalize his deal, but even before the contract is signed, his future players are among those reaction.

Bears safety Jaquan Brisker, who had said on social media he would ‘prefer offensive coach,’ was understandably excited by the news.

In a follow-up post Brisker said “this is the turning point. New times!”

Former Bears offensive lineman posted a GIF with the phrase “ladies and gentlemen, we got him”:

Quarterback Caleb Williams hasn’t made a direct post about the hire, but he did like the NFL’s post on the Johnson move, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero:

ESPN analyst Field Yates called the hire “massive,” and described Johnson as the “most innovative playcaller” in the NFL:

Former Bears quarterback and current NFL analyst Chase Daniel said the team “couldn’t ask for a better guy to coach Caleb Williams”:

ESPN's Pat McAfee had one word to respond:

