Bears, Ben Johnson ‘finalizing deal' for head coaching job: Reports

Johnson had been linked to the Raiders and Jaguars amid their coaching searches

By NBC Chicago Staff

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 22: Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson of the Detroit Lions looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 22, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears have reportedly pulled a stunner Monday, deciding to hire Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as their new head coach.

According to multiple reports, including from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Bears are finalizing a deal to hire Johnson as their new head coach, replacing Matt Eberflus in the role.

Johnson has served as offensive coordinator for the Lions since the 2022 season, and had previously worked for the team as their tight ends coach and passing game coordinator.

We will have more details on this story as they become available.

