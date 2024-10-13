Bears inactive report: Nate Davis out, Teven Jenkins in vs. Jaguars

The Chicago Bears will have a key member of their offensive line in uniform Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but they also made a noteworthy scratch among their inactive players.

Highlighting that list was offensive lineman Nate Davis, who is a healthy scratch for the game after struggling in multiple outings with the Bears this season.

Guard Teven Jenkins, who had been listed as questionable for the game with an ankle injury he suffered against the Carolina Panthers, will indeed play against Jacksonville.

Jacob Martin, who had opened his activation window during the week, was ruled out Saturday, with the Bears elevating Tarvarius Moore and Ameer Speed from the practice squad.

The Bears had already known prior to Sunday’s game they would be without defensive back Jaquan Brisker, defensive lineman Zacch Pickens and defensive back Terell Smith, none of whom made the trip to London for the contest.

Defensive back Tyrique Stevenson had been listed as doubtful with a calf issue and will not suit up against the Jaguars, the team confirmed, leaving the team without two of its defensive starters in the secondary.

Velus Jones Jr. and Dominique Robinson were also both listed as inactive for the game against Jacksonville.

Tight end Evan Engram, who hadn’t played for the Jaguars since Week 1 of the season, will be back for Jacksonville this week. Wide receiver Gabe Davis, who had been dealing with a knee injury, will also play for the Jaguars.

Myles Cole, Javon Foster, Cole Van Lanen, Tyler Lacy and Jeremiah Ledbetter were the inactive players for Jacksonville heading into the game.

Kickoff is set for 8:30 a.m., and the game will air on NFL Network.