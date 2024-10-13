What time do the Bears play today? London game timing, TV channel and more

The Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars will square off in London on Sunday, with two No. 1 draft picks facing each other for the first time.

Caleb Williams, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft, will take on 2020 No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars on Sunday, with the Bears hoping to move to 4-2 on the season before they enjoy their bye week.

Here's the info you need for Sunday's game.

What time will the Bears and Jaguars play?

Kickoff in the game in London will be 8:30 a.m. CT.

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the home stadium of the English Premier League's Tottenham Hotspur football club.

Who is the home team in the game?

The Bears will serve as the home team in the contest, meaning the Jaguars will get to call the coin toss prior to the start of the game.

What channel is the game on?

The game will air nationally on NFL Network, but will also air locally on Fox.

The game can also be streamed on NFL.com and on the league's mobile app.

What is the Bears' record in games played abroad?

The Bears played in London for the first time on Oct. 23, 2011, beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-18. They also have played once before at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, falling 24-21 to the Raiders in 2019 in their only other trip overseas.