Lunchables announces first-ever twist on a classic sandwich debuting in Chicago and several suburbs

Lunchables is rolling out a new product, and Chicago is one of only two cities to get it.

According to a press release, the new item is Lunchables PB&J. The company behind Lunchables, Kraft Heinz, calls it a "remix" of the beloved lunchtime staple.

The meal is a dippable, no-thaw, crustless take on peanut butter and jelly. It comes with two peanut butter sandwiches and a side of either grape or strawberry flavored dip.

“The launch of Lunchables PB&J is a continuation in our mission to reinvent the refrigerated category by providing high quality, delicious, affordable and convenient solutions for snack time and beyond,” said Danni Levin, Associate Director of Innovation for Lunchables.

Lunchables' new product was released to select retailers in Chicago and Pittsburgh at $2.49 per pack.

The company is also coming together with Grammy-winning producer and artist Lil John and hip-hop icon Twista to remix a classic hit, “Peanut Butter Jelly Time.”

For the first time in over a decade, the two are reuniting to collaborate on the remix.