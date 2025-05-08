LaPorte County

LaPorte County school bus crash closes major highway, officials say

The crash has closed U.S. 20 in both directions in northwest Indiana

By NBC Chicago Staff

Authorities are responding to a serious school bus crash that has closed a major roadway in Northwest Indiana.

According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. 20 is closed in both directions between State Route 39 and State Route 2 for what is being described as a “multi-vehicle serious bodily injury crash.”

According to officials, Fail Road is also closed in both directions at its intersection with U.S. 20.

NBC affiliate WNDU in South Bend reports that the crash involved two school buses from New Prairie United School Corporation. It was not immediately clear whether students were injured in the crash, according to the affiliate's reporting.

Police expect the roadway closure to last for an extended period of time, and are asking motorists to avoid the area.

No further information was immediately available, and we will update this story with details as they are released.

