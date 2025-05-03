The Chicago White Sox were defeated 8-3 by the Houston Astros Saturday afternoon, but Jake Meyers’ day was one for the record books.

Incredibly, Meyers actually managed to finish just a single shy of the cycle, as he clubbed two home runs and added a triple and a double in the victory at Rate Field.

For good measure, Meyers drove in seven of Houston’s eight runs, helping the Astros to even up the series after Chicago’s win on Friday.

With those four extra base hits, Meyers racked up an impressive 13 total bases, marking the best single-game performance of a player against the White Sox in more than 20 years.

In fact, Meyers became just the seventh player in MLB history to have 13 or more total bases in a single game against the White Sox, and the club he joined is quite remarkable. According to Stathead, that group includes Hall of Famers Joe DiMaggio, who achieved the feat in 1948, and Lou Gehrig, who managed to do it twice against the White Sox in 1928 and 1929.

The last player to hit the milestone was Mike Cameron, who set a record by racking up 16 total bases in a May 2002 game at Rate Field. Cameron became the 13th player in MLB history to hit four home runs in a single game in that contest.

In addition to the history he made against the White Sox, Meyers joined another unique group. According to MLB’s Sarah Langs, Meyers is one of just four players in the last 125 seasons to have 13 or more total bases in a game while batting ninth in a team’s order, joining Jackie Bradley Jr. and Eddie Rosario.

Coincidentally, the fourth player on that list was former White Sox catcher Seby Zavala, who achieved the feat in 2021.