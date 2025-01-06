Chicago Bears

2025 NFL Draft order set, and here's where the Bears will pick

By NBC Chicago Staff

Aug 22, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Chicago Bears helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears’ win over the Green Bay Packers Sunday at Lambeau Field had a small impact on their 2025 NFL Draft pick.

The Bears snapped an 11-game losing streak against their bitter rivals, with Cairo Santos booting through a 51-yard field goal to earn a 24-22 victory over Green Bay at the final buzzer.

By virtue of the win, the Bears finished the season with a record of 5-12, tying them with the New Orleans Saints, who lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here is the NFL Draft order for non-playoff teams:

1 Tennessee Titans

2 Cleveland Browns

3 New York Giants

4 New England Patriots

5 Jacksonville Jaguars

6 Las Vegas Raiders

7 New York Jets  

8 Carolina Panthers

9 New Orleans Saints

10 Chicago Bears

11 San Francisco 49ers

12 Dallas Cowboys

13 Miami Dolphins

14 Indianapolis Colts

15 Atlanta Falcons

16 Arizona Cardinals

17 Cincinnati Bengals

18 Seattle Seahawks

The Bears will also receive the Carolina Panthers’ second round pick as part of the compensation of the 2023 trade that sent Carolina the No. 1 pick, and netted the Bears the Panthers’ 2024 pick, as well as wide receiver DJ Moore.

The Tennessee Titans earned the No. 1 pick in the draft after their loss to the Houston Texans, with the Cleveland Browns picking second and the New York Giants picking third. The New England Patriots came into the day needing a loss to clinch the top pick, but they defeated the Buffalo Bills, dropping them in the draft order.

