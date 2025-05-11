South Suburbs

Suspect fleeing suburban traffic stop causes fiery crash, authorities say

The crash occurred near the intersection of 86th Street and Cicero Saturday

By NBC Chicago Staff

A white Chrysler sedan bursts into flames after a crash following a police pursuit.

A suspect fleeing a traffic stop in suburban Burbank caused a fiery high-speed crash Saturday, police say.

According to Burbank police, an officer initiated a traffic stop in a parking lot near the intersection of West 79th Street and South Long Avenue after identifying a vehicle wanted in connection to a felony investigation.

Authorities say the driver of the Chrysler 300 sedan ultimately fled the scene at a high rate of speed, driving down 79th Street before turning onto South Cicero Avenue.

Near the intersection of Cicero and West 86th Street, the driver slammed into a box truck, with both vehicles bursting into flames after the collision.

The driver of the sedan was taken into custody, and there were multiple minor injuries associated with the crash, according to police.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing, and no further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

South Suburbs
