The Chicago Cubs are aiming to capture a series win against the New York Mets on Sunday morning in Queens, but how can fans catch the game?

The Cubs and Mets have split the first two games of the series, with New York capturing the opener and Chicago scoring a 6-5 victory on Saturday night.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The Mets come into the game with a 14-4 record at home, having lost only one series at Citi Field so far during the 2025 season. The Cubs meanwhile are 13-8 away from Wrigley Field, and are hoping to finish off a series against a fellow division leader with a victory on Sunday.

Here’s what you’ll need to know about the game.

What channel is the Cubs game on?

The Cubs’ Sunday game will not air on its usual home on Marquee Sports Network, according to the team.

Instead, the game will air on The Roku Channel as part of its “Sunday Leadoff” series, the first of 18 games that will air exclusively on the streaming service this season.

First pitch is set for 11:05 a.m. Central time.

According to Roku, the game can be watched without a subscription, either on a Roku device or on a smart TV app.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Games can also be streamed on Roku’s website, along with the Roku app on Apple and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV’s, Samsung TV’s and Google TV’s.

More information can be found on Roku’s website.

Who are the starting pitchers?

The Cubs are hoping to capture the three-game series on Sunday, and they’ll send Matthew Boyd to the hill in the finale. Boyd has a 3-2 record this season with a 2.75 ERA, striking out 37 batters in 39.1 innings.

The Mets will counter with Griffin Canning, who has a sparkling 5-1 record and a 2.50 ERA in seven starts for New York.

What’s next for the Cubs?

After a positively brutal schedule that has seen them play some of MLB’s best teams, the Cubs’ schedule will ease up for a little while. They have a homestand coming up against the Miami Marlins, who are currently in last place in the NL East, and the Chicago White Sox, currently in last place in the AL Central.

They then hit the road to take on the aforementioned Marlins, then will face the Cincinnati Reds as they return to National League Central competition. They’ll conclude the month with a homestand against the lowly Colorado Rockies and then three games against the Reds at Wrigley Field.