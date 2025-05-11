A 28-year-old man has died after he was struck by a Blue Line train at the CTA’s Logan Square station Saturday night.

According to Chicago police, the man was on a platform at approximately 8:13 p.m. when he stumbled and fell in front of an arriving Blue Line train.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and service was interrupted for several hours on the line amid an investigation into the incident, according to police.

The train’s operator was also taken to an area hospital for observation, police said.

No further information was immediately available on the victim’s identity or other details of the incident, and service has been restored in the area.