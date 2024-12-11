White Sox Pitcher Garrett Crochet's trade destination has been found -- and it doesn't look like it'll be on Chicago's North Side.

The team on Wednesday afternoon officially announced plans to send Crochet to the Boston Red Sox in a blockbuster deal involving four other players.

In exchange for Crochet, the Sox acquired catcher Kyle Teel, outfielder Braden Montgomery, infielder Chase Meidroth and right-handed pitcher Wikelman González from the Red Sox.

Teel is the No. 4 prospect in the Red Sox system and one of the top catching prospects in all of baseball, ranking No. 25, according to MLB Pipeline. Teel appeared in 112 minor league games last season, with 13 home runs and 78 RBI's, slashing .288/.386/.433 in Double-A and Triple-A.

Montgomery is the No. 54 prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline, with 27 home runs and 85 RBI's in his final season with Texas A&M in 2024. He was a first-round pick by the Red Sox in the June MLB Draft, and is considered one of the best hitting prospects of last year's class.

Several other teams had reportedly been interested in acquiring Crochet, with the Cubs, Reds and Phillies among those rumored to be seeking a swap for the hurler.

The trade isn't the first time the Red Sox and White Sox have made a swap involving a high-profile pitcher. The teams also coordinated on a trade that sent Chris Sale to Boston, with Yoan Moncada, Michael Kopech and two other prospects coming to Chicago in the deal.

Last season, Crochet posted a 3.58 ERA and struck out 209 batters in 146 innings of work.

There are concerns about Crochet’s durability, as the 146 innings he pitched in 2024 were by far the most he’s thrown in his career. He also struggled badly in 13 appearances during the 2023 season, so there are also concerns about whether he’ll be able to repeat last year’s performance.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Winter meetings, which began Monday in Dallas, are still underway.