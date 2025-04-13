Justin Steele

Cubs pitcher Justin Steele out for rest of 2025 season: Reports

By James Neveau

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 18: Justin Steele #35 of the Chicago Cubs throws a pitch during the first inning of a game against the Oakland Athletics at Wrigley Field on September 18, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

Chicago Cubs pitcher Justin Steele will miss the rest of the season, according to multiple reports.

Steele was recently placed on the injured list with left elbow tendonitis, but according to multiple reports, including from ESPN’s Jeff Passan, he will undergo surgery and miss the rest of the season.

Steele appeared in four games for the Cubs this season, with a 3-1 record and a 4.76 ERA. He threw seven shutout innings against the Texas Rangers on Monday, but felt discomfort in his elbow during the contest and was placed on the injured list a few days later.

In 102 career games, all with the Cubs, Steele has a 32-22 record and a 3.30 ERA, striking out 517 batters in 506.2 innings of work. He finished fifth in Cy Young voting in 2023, making his first career MLB All-Star Game.

Colin Rea is taking Steele’s spot in the rotation Sunday when the Cubs face the Los Angeles Dodgers, with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m.

