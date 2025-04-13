Cubs pitcher Justin Steele out for rest of 2025 season: Reports

Chicago Cubs pitcher Justin Steele will miss the rest of the season, according to multiple reports.

Steele was recently placed on the injured list with left elbow tendonitis, but according to multiple reports, including from ESPN’s Jeff Passan, he will undergo surgery and miss the rest of the season.

Chicago Cubs left-hander Justin Steele will undergo reconstructive elbow surgery and miss the remainder of the 2025 season. Unclear yet whether it's a full Tommy John or primary repair, but his season is over regardless. Awful news for the Cubs, who are off to a great start. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 13, 2025

Steele appeared in four games for the Cubs this season, with a 3-1 record and a 4.76 ERA. He threw seven shutout innings against the Texas Rangers on Monday, but felt discomfort in his elbow during the contest and was placed on the injured list a few days later.

In 102 career games, all with the Cubs, Steele has a 32-22 record and a 3.30 ERA, striking out 517 batters in 506.2 innings of work. He finished fifth in Cy Young voting in 2023, making his first career MLB All-Star Game.

Colin Rea is taking Steele’s spot in the rotation Sunday when the Cubs face the Los Angeles Dodgers, with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m.