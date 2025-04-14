Chicago Traffic

Crash investigation shuts down intersection near O'Hare Airport in Franklin Park

The crash happened around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Mannheim Road and Belmont Avenue in Franklin Park

By Izzy Stroobandt

Franklin Park police are investigating a crash that occurred early Monday morning near O'Hare International Airport.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Mannheim Road and Belmont Avenue in Franklin Park and involved a motorcycle and a vehicle, police said. The motorcycle and the vehicle were both traveling northbound on Mannheim off Belmont when they collided just south of Belmont, Director of Franklin Park Police Michael Witz said in a statement.

As of 5:30 a.m. Monday, Mannheim Road remained closed from Waveland Avenue to Grand Avenue for the crash investigation. Authorities at the scene reported the closure could remain in place for several hours.

Photos and videos from NBC 5 photographers on the scene showed the West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force at the scene investigating.

It wasn't immediately clear if there were any injuries, but police said the Cook County Medical Examiner's office was called to the scene.

Drivers were urged to seek alternate routes, such as York Road to the west and 25th Avenue to the east.

Details on what caused the crash were not yet available.

Check back for more on this developing story.

