Garrett Crochet no-hitter attempt is broken up in storybook fashion

Garrett Crochet made his first career start against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, and came extremely close to making history.

Crochet, who was traded by the White Sox to Boston in December and recently signed a six-year contract extension with the Red Sox, flourished in his return to Rate Field, throwing seven no-hit innings against his former team.

He had that no-hitter going into the eighth inning, but lost it with just four outs to go on a single to left field. The White Sox player who broke up the no-hitter was Chase Meidroth, and if that name sounds familiar to fans of the team, it should.

That’s because Meidroth was one of four players that the White Sox received in the Dec. 2024 that sent Crochet to the Red Sox, along with Kyle Teel, Braden Montgomery and Wikelman González.

Crochet was lifted from the game after giving up the no-hitter, and the White Sox managed did claw back one run, as Matt Thaiss drove in Meidroth with an RBI single.

For those curious, the White Sox have not been no-hit since May 3, 2011 when Francisco Liriano of the Minnesota Twins blanked them in a 1-0 victory.