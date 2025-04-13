Garrett Crochet

Garrett Crochet no-hitter attempt is broken up in storybook fashion

By NBC Chicago Staff

CHICAGO, IL – APRIL 13: Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) delivers a pitch during an MLB game against the Chicago White Sox on April 13, 2025 at Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Garrett Crochet made his first career start against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, and came extremely close to making history.

Crochet, who was traded by the White Sox to Boston in December and recently signed a six-year contract extension with the Red Sox, flourished in his return to Rate Field, throwing seven no-hit innings against his former team.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

He had that no-hitter going into the eighth inning, but lost it with just four outs to go on a single to left field. The White Sox player who broke up the no-hitter was Chase Meidroth, and if that name sounds familiar to fans of the team, it should.

That’s because Meidroth was one of four players that the White Sox received in the Dec. 2024 that sent Crochet to the Red Sox, along with Kyle Teel, Braden Montgomery and Wikelman González.

Crochet was lifted from the game after giving up the no-hitter, and the White Sox managed did claw back one run, as Matt Thaiss drove in Meidroth with an RBI single.

For those curious, the White Sox have not been no-hit since May 3, 2011 when Francisco Liriano of the Minnesota Twins blanked them in a 1-0 victory.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Garrett Crochet
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us