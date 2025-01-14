Cubs trade infielder Miles Mastrobuoni to Mariners

The Chicago Cubs have made a roster move Tuesday, trading infielder Miles Mastrobuoni to the Seattle Mariners.

Mastrobuoni was designated for assignment after the Cubs acquired reliever Matt Festa from the Texas Rangers on Thursday, but he'll instead head to Seattle to compete for a roster spot.

In exchange, Seattle will send the Cubs cash considerations, according to MLB’s transaction wire.

Mastrobuoni was primarily a utility infielder for the Cubs during the 2024 season, with four RBI’s and nine runs scored in 106 plate appearances. He slashed .194/.245/.224 on the season for the Cubs, his third with the team.

The Mastrobuoni trade is just the latest move the Cubs have made in reshaping their roster, with their infield picture looking increasingly clear heading into spring training. The team added Gage Workman from the Detroit Tigers in the Rule 5 Draft, giving them another option at third base after the trade that sent Isaac Paredes to the Houston Astros in exchange for Kyle Tucker.

Highly touted prospect Matt Shaw will also get an extended look at third base for the Cubs as they look for more hitting out of that position in the 2025 season.

The Cubs also acquired utility infielder Vidal Bruján from the Miami Marlins in exchange for Matt Mervis, giving them a ready replacement for Mastrobuoni as a reserve infielder.

The Cubs’ 40-man roster remains full after the Mastrobuoni transaction.