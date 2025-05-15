Online ticket marketplace Live Nation has announced the return of its annual $30 ticket promotion for summer concerts, including numerous shows in Chicago.

The company’s “$30 Ticket to Summer” will include more than 1,000 shows nationwide, with numerous concerts at a pair of Chicago-area venues included in the promotion.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to officials, ticket sales will begin next week, and will continue while supplies last.

A wide variety of shows at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park are included in the promotion, including Dierks Bentley, Big Time Rush, the Offspring, Jason Aldean, Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper and AJR, according to Live Nation.

Shows at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, including Goo Goo Dolls, Simple Minds, Simple Plan, and Halsey are also included in the deal.

More tickets will continue to be added throughout the summer, according to the website.

Tickets will be available starting on May 20 to T-Mobile and Rakuten early access codes, with general onsale for the public beginning at 10 a.m. on May 21.

The $30 ticket price includes all fees upfront, but taxes will be added at checkout based on the city or venue, according to the company.

More information can be found on Live Nation’s website.