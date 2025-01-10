Chicago Cubs

Cubs trade for Rangers pitcher Matt Festa

Festa appeared in 18 games with the Rangers and Mets last season

ARLINGTON, TX – SEPTEMBER 20: Matt Festa #63 of the Texas Rangers pitches against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field on September 20, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs acquired reliever Matt Festa from the Texas Rangers in exchange for cash considerations on Thursday.

Festa was 6-1 with a 5.70 ERA over 18 games for Texas and one with the New York Mets last season. The 31-year-old right-hander is 8-3 with a 4.60 ERA in 108 appearances over five seasons with Seattle, New York and Texas.

The Rangers designated Festa for assignment when they signed reliever Chris Martin to a one-year contract on Monday night.

The Cubs designated infielder Miles Mastrobuoni for assignment to make room on their 40-man roster for Festa.

