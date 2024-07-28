Cubs acquire All-Star Isaac Paredes in blockbuster trade with Rays: Reports

The Chicago Cubs have landed All-Star third baseman Isaac Paredes in a blockbuster trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, according to multiple reports.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported the deal on Sunday afternoon:

BREAKING: The Chicago Cubs are acquiring third baseman Isaac Paredes in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 28, 2024

According to multiple reports, Christopher Morel will head to Tampa as part of the trade along with two other Cubs prospects. Relief pitching prospects Hunter Bigge and Ty Johnson are also headed to the Rays, according to reports.

Paredes set career highs in home runs, RBI’s and batting average last season with the Rays, clobbering 31 home runs and driving in 98 RBI’s in 143 games.

In 100 games so far this season, Paredes has 16 home runs and 55 RBI’s, with a slash line of .247/.355/438. He also made his first career All-Star appearance for Tampa.

Paredes is under team control for three more seasons, and is earning $3.4 million this season for Tampa.

Morel has 18 home runs and 51 RBI’s for the Cubs this season, slashing .199/.302/.374 in 420 total plate appearances.

We will update this story with additional details as they become available.