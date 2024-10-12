Here's how to track a runner during the 2024 Chicago Marathon

NOTE: Streaming of race day coverage and the finish line camera will appear live in the player above beginning Oct. 13

The 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon steps off in a matter of hours, bringing over 50,000 runners from across the globe to the Windy City for one of the world's biggest races of the year.

For the spectators hoping to catch a glimpse of a friend or family member making their way through the 26.2-mile route, getting a clear look at where they're at may be a bit difficult.

However, spectators and supporters are still able to track runners live via the marathon's mobile app.

Runners and fans can download the app here for iPhone and here for Android, or by searching "Bank of America Chicago Marathon" in the Apple and Google Play stores.

To add registered participants to their tracking list, users can search their name and add them to their favorites. Users can track up to 20 runners through the app, which also includes an interactive course map, a schedule of events and race photos.

Spectators will even be able to submit a "digital cheer" through the app, which might even be displayed on the course as your participant goes by, according to the marathon's website.

When is the Chicago Marathon?

The 46th running of the Chicago Marathon is scheduled to step off just after 7 a.m. on Oct. 13 in Chicago's Grant Park.

Organizers have announced that an estimated 50,000 runners are slated to toe the starting line in downtown Chicago next month, a number that would break last year's record of 47,000.

How to watch the Chicago Marathon live

The live television broadcasts will air from 7 – 11 a.m. CT and the live stream will be available at nbcchicago.com and telemundochicago.com. Live broadcasts will also be available on the NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago apps, as well as on the NBC Chicago 24/7 streaming channel from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT. The live finish line camera will stream from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on all three websites and apps.

The live stream can be accessed via the homepage of Peacock on race day. It will also be available on Roku TV, Fire TV, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo Play, Local Now, Pluto, Google TV, TCL, Xfinity, and FreeVee.

