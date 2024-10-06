Bank of America Chicago Marathon: What to know one week ahead of race day

The 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon is just one week away, and thousands of competitors will soon take to the streets of the city for the iconic event.

A year after numerous records were smashed, this year’s race promises to be another one for the books, with more than 50,000 expected to participate.

Here’s what you need to know about the race.

What time does the race start and end?

The marathon will get underway at 7:20 a.m. on Sunday, October 13 with the men’s and women’s wheelchair races.

Waves of runners will go off at the starting line between 7:30 a.m. and 8:35 a.m., with the race slated to run through the early afternoon hours on Sunday.

Street closures expected throughout race week

The bulk of the street closures begin on Wednesday when Jackson Drive closes between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive. More closures begin on Oct. 10, including Columbus Drive in multiple sections, and closures will continue throughout the week leading up to the race.

Numerous streets will also close on marathon day, with the closures expected to begin reopening throughout the morning and into the afternoon hours.

You can find a full list of street closures on the NBC Chicago app.

How to find the course map

The race will begin and end in Chicago’s Grant Park, with the winner crossing the finish line on Columbus Drive.

The 26.2-mile course will crisscross the city, ranging all the way up to Sheridan Road and all the way back down to 35th Street as it meanders through numerous neighborhoods.

A full course map can be found here.

Preview the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon course.

How to watch

NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago will offer complete live TV coverage and live streaming of the 2024 Chicago Marathon in both English and Spanish. Live broadcasts will also be available on the NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago apps, and on the stations’ 24/7 streaming channel.