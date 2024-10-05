When do Chicago Marathon street closures begin? Here's what to know

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon is just over a week away, with thousands of runners from across the globe making final preparations to compete in one of the world's biggest races.

With more than 50,000 runners preparing to traverse a 26.2-mile course that weaves through many of Chicago's most recognizable landmarks and neighborhoods, extensive street closures will be in place before, during and after the race.

Here's what to expect:

Street closures

The historic number of runners traversing city streets will also mean a number of closures in the area, stretching from the city's downtown area to the North, West and South sides on race day.

Here's a full list:

Pre-Race Closures

Street description Anticipated closure Anticipated opening Balbo Dr.: Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr. 9/30/24 10:00 a.m. 10/16/24 6:00 a.m. Jackson Dr.: Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr. 10/9/24 10:00 a.m. 10/14/24 6:00 a.m. Balbo Dr.: Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr. 10/10/24 4:00 a.m. 10/14/24 3:00 p.m. Columbus Dr.: Ida B. Wells Dr. to Balbo Dr. 10/10/24 4:00 a.m. 10/14/24 3:00 p.m. Columbus Dr.: Balbo Dr. to Roosevelt Rd. 10/10/24 4:00 a.m. 10/14/24 3:00 p.m. Columbus Dr.: Monroe St. to Jackson Dr. 10/11/24 4:00 a.m. 10/13/24 8:00 p.m. Columbus Dr.: Jackson Dr. to Ida B. Wells Dr. 10/11/24 4:00 a.m. 10/13/24 8:00 p.m. Congress Plaza Dr.: Michigan Ave. (Van Buren St. to Harrison St.) 10/11/24 4:00 a.m. 10/13/24 8:00 p.m. Jackson Dr.: Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr. 10/11/24 4:00 a.m. 10/13/24 8:00 p.m. Columbus Dr.: Randolph St. to Monroe St. 10/12/24 6:00 a.m. 10/13/24 2:00 p.m. Roosevelt Rd.: Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr. 10/12/24 11:00 a.m. 10/13/24 6:00 p.m. Monroe St.: Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr. 10/12/24 12:00 p.m. 10/13/24 2:00 p.m. Monroe St.: Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr. 10/12/24 12:00 p.m. 10/13/24 3:00 p.m.

Marathon Day Closures

Mile Description Anticipated closure Anticipated opening 1 Columbus Dr.: Start to Grand Ave. 10/13/24 7:00 a.m. 10/13/24 10:00 a.m. 1 Grand Ave.: Columbus Dr. to State St. 10/13/24 7:00 a.m. 10/13/24 10:00 a.m. 2 State St.: Grand Ave. to Jackson Blvd. 10/13/24 7:00 a.m. 10/13/24 10:30 a.m. 3 Jackson Blvd.: State St. to LaSalle St. 10/13/24 7:00 a.m. 10/13/24 10:30 a.m. 3/4/5 LaSalle St.: Jackson Blvd. to Stockton Dr. 10/13/24 7:00 a.m. 10/13/24 11:30 a.m. 6 Stockton Dr.: LaSalle Dr. to Fullerton Dr. 10/13/24 7:00 a.m. 10/13/24 11:45 a.m. 6 Fullerton Dr.: Stockton Dr. to Cannon Dr. 10/13/24 7:00 a.m. 10/13/24 11:45 a.m. 7 Cannon Dr.: Fullerton Dr. to Sheridan Rd. 10/13/24 7:00 a.m. 10/13/24 11:45 a.m. 7 Sheridan Rd.: Diversey Pkwy. to Belmont Ave. 10/13/24 7:00 a.m. 10/13/24 11:45 a.m. 8 Inner Lakeshore Dr.: Belmont Ave. to Sheridan Rd. 10/13/24 7:00 a.m. 10/13/24 12:00 p.m. 8 Sheridan Rd.: Inner Lakeshore Dr. to Broadway 10/13/24 7:00 a.m. 10/13/24 12:00 p.m. 9 Broadway: Sheridan Rd. to Briar Pl. 10/13/24 7:00 a.m. 10/13/24 12:15 p.m. 10 Broadway: Briar Pl. to Diversey Pkwy. 10/13/24 7:00 a.m. 10/13/24 12:30 p.m. 10 Clark St.: Diversey Pkwy. to Fullerton Pkwy. 10/13/24 7:00 a.m. 10/13/24 12:30 p.m. 11 Clark St.: Fullerton Pkwy. to Webster Ave. 10/13/24 7:00 a.m. 10/13/24 12:45 p.m. 11 Webster Ave.: Clark St. to Sedgwick St. 10/13/24 7:00 a.m. 10/13/24 12:45 p.m. 11 Sedgwick St.: Webster Ave. to North Ave. 10/13/24 7:00 a.m. 10/13/24 1:00 p.m. 12 North Ave.: Sedgwick St. to Wells St. 10/13/24 7:00 a.m. 10/13/24 1:00 p.m. 12 Wells St.: North Ave. to Walton St. 10/13/24 7:00 a.m. 10/13/24 1:00 p.m. 13 Wells St.: Walton St. to Wacker Dr. 10/13/24 7:00 a.m. 10/13/24 1:15 p.m. 13 Wacker Dr.: Wells St. to Adams St. 10/13/24 7:00 a.m. 10/13/24 1:15 p.m. 14/15 Adams St.: Wacker Dr. to Damen Ave. 10/13/24 7:00 a.m. 10/13/24 1:45 p.m. 15 Damen Ave.: Adams St. to Jackson Blvd. 10/13/24 7:00 a.m. 10/13/24 1:45 p.m. 15/16/17 Jackson Blvd.: Damen Ave. to Halsted St. 10/13/24 7:00 a.m. 10/13/24 2:15 p.m. 18 Halsted St.: Jackson Blvd. to Taylor St. 10/13/24 7:00 a.m. 10/13/24 2:30 p.m. 18/19 Taylor St.: Halsted St. to Loomis St. 10/13/24 7:00 a.m. 10/13/24 2:45 p.m. 19/20 Loomis St.: Taylor St. to 18th St. 10/13/24 7:00 a.m. 10/13/24 2:45 p.m. 20 18th St.: Loomis St. to Halsted St. 10/13/24 7:00 a.m. 10/13/24 3:00 p.m. 20 Halsted St.: 18th St. to 21st St. 10/13/24 7:00 a.m. 10/13/24 3:15 p.m. 20/21 21st St: Halsted to Canalport Ave. 10/13/24 7:00 a.m. 10/13/24 3:15 p.m. 20/21 Canalport Ave.: 21st St. to Cermak Rd. 10/13/24 7:00 a.m. 10/13/24 3:15 p.m. 21 Cermak Rd.: Canalport Ave. to Wentworth Ave. 10/13/24 7:00 a.m. 10/13/24 3:30 p.m. 22/23 Wentworth Ave.: Cermak Rd. to 26th St. 10/13/24 7:00 a.m. 10/13/24 3:45 p.m. 23/24 26th St.: Wentworth Ave. to Michigan Ave. 10/13/24 7:00 a.m. 10/13/24 3:45 p.m. 24 Michigan Ave.: 26th St. to 35th St. 10/13/24 7:00 a.m. 10/13/24 4:00 p.m. 24 35th St.: Michigan Ave. to Indiana Ave. 10/13/24 7:00 a.m. 10/13/24 4:00 p.m. 24 Indiana Ave.: 35th St. to 31st St. 10/13/24 7:00 a.m. 10/13/24 4:00 p.m. 25 31st St.: Indiana Ave. to Michigan Ave. 10/13/24 7:00 a.m. 10/13/24 4:15 p.m. 25/26 Michigan Ave.: 31st St. to Roosevelt Rd. 10/13/24 7:00 a.m. 10/13/24 4:30 p.m. 26 Roosevelt Rd.: Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr. 10/13/24 7:00 a.m. 10/13/24 6:00 p.m.

Where does the Chicago Marathon start?

The race both starts and finishes in Grant Park.

Full Chicago Marathon course route

While the start and finish lines will be in Grant Park, the race will extend past just the downtown area to run through 29 neighborhoods and down some of Chicago's most iconic streets.

The 26.2-mile trek will bring runners across six of the Chicago River's bridges, stretching as north as Sheridan Road to as south as 35th Street.

Supporters are also set to be scattered across the marathon course at various watch points.

See the full course map here

How to watch

NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago will offer complete live TV coverage and live streaming of the 2024 Chicago Marathon in both English and Spanish. Live broadcasts will also be available on the NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago apps, and on the stations’ 24/7 streaming channel.