Police reveal details on deadly crash that shut down roadway near suburban forest preserve

Police revealed details on a "serious crash" that killed at least one person and shut down an intersection near a popular suburban forest preserve for hours Wednesday.

Wheaton police revealed the crash, which took place just after 10 a.m. on Butterfield Road near Herrick Road, involved a minivan and a motorcycle.

Authorities said a 22-year-old motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident and was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the minivan was an 84-year-old woman, who was alone in the vehicle at the time of the crash. She was taken to Central DuPage Hospital by Wheaton paramedics as a precaution, police said.

A portion of Butterfield Road remained closed for more than four hours following the crash as crews, including the MERIT Major Crash Reconstruction Team, investigated.

"Because this crash is still under investigation, no other information will be released at this time," police said in an update. "We extend our sincere condolences to the family, friends, and community members impacted by this tragic crash."

Wheaton Warrenville South High School notified parents that the crash was expected to impact school transportation routes Wednesday.

"The City of Wheaton and Wheaton Police Department has notified us that there will be extended road closures due to a crash investigation that will likely affect our transportation routes this afternoon," the school's principal, Lorie Campos, wrote in a notice.

Campos said the school anticipated "significant delays" to afternoon routes.

"We have alerted our bus companies and we will continue to monitor these closures as we near the end of the day," she wrote, urging parents who pick students up from school to allow for extra time.

Check back for more on this developing story.