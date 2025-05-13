Numerous students were transported to an area hospital after ingesting an ‘unknown substance’ at a school on Chicago’s South Side.

According to Chicago police, officers and EMS personnel were dispatched to Fort Dearborn Elementary School at approximately 1:40 p.m.

Police said that 22 children had ingested what was termed “an unknown substance.”

Fire department sources told NBC Chicago that 11 of those children were transported to area hospitals for treatment, but were all listed in good condition.

No further details were immediately available, and an investigation remains underway.