Illinois, Northwestern set to battle at Wrigley Field in next chapter of rivalry

Illinois and Northwestern are headed in opposite directions this season, but their paths will cross at Chicago’s Wrigley Field on Saturday.

The Illini are trying to secure their best possible bowl game as they sit at 8-3 heading into the game, while Northwestern is at 4-7 and just hoping to finish their season on a high note.

Here’s what you need to know about the game.

What do the teams play for (aside from bragging rights)?

As most good college football rivalries do, there is a trophy at stake in the Illinois-Northwestern rivalry, and it is the Land of Lincoln Trophy.

The trophy replaced the Sweet Sioux Tomahawk beginning in the 2009 football season. The trophy is a bronze replica of the stovepipe hat worn by President Abraham Lincoln.

What is the all-time series currently at?

Illinois narrowly holds the all-time series lead at 57-55-5 over Northwestern, but the Wildcats won last year’s game in Champaign, meaning they’re the current holder of the Land of Lincoln Trophy.

Have the teams played at Wrigley Field before?

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This year’s game will mark the second time Illinois and Northwestern have played at Wrigley Field in recent years. Illinois took home the Land of Lincoln Trophy in 2010 when the teams played the first football game at the iconic stadium in 40 years.

Why is the game at Wrigley Field?

Northwestern is playing games away from Ryan Field after the original stadium was torn down to make way for a new stadium, which is expected to open for the 2027 season.

This will be the second game Northwestern has played at Wrigley, having lost to Ohio State two weeks ago. Their other games were played at a temporary stadium built along the shores of Lake Michigan.

What’s at stake for the teams?

The game is critical for the 8-3 Illini as they look to secure a premier bowl game, most likely the Citrus Bowl if they can earn a victory. That would pit them against an SEC school, likely one of the top teams not to reach the College Football Playoff, with Alabama or South Carolina among the potential contenders for the game.

As for Northwestern, they’ll be looking for bragging rights amid a rough season, and could also narrow the all-time series with the Illini as they try to retool for the 2025 season.

When will the game start, and what network will air it?

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, and the game will air on Big Ten Network.