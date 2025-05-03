Sheriff says Elway golf cart incident appears to be a ‘tragic accident'

The California sheriff whose office is investigating the death of John Elway’s agent after a golf cart incident said on Friday that the deadly fall appears to be an accident.

Elway, one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, was reported to have been driving the golf cart Saturday night in the Palm Springs-area community of La Quinta when his agent, Jeffrey Sperbeck, fell and later died.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said Friday that his office is not finished with the investigation, “but so far it appears to be just a tragic accident."

John Elway speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine in 2020. (Alika Jenner / Getty Images file)

Sperbeck, 62, was taken to a hospital in critical condition and he was pronounced dead Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said.

A source familiar with the details of the incident confirmed to NBC affiliate KUSA of Denver that Elway, a Hall of Fame member and two-time Super Bowl winner, was driving the cart.

Elway said Wednesday that he was devastated by the loss of his agent and close friend.

Elway's attorney, Harvey Steinberg, said in a statement Friday that "This has been a terrible time for everyone involved and our hearts continue to go out to the Sperbeck family."

"The investigation has confirmed what we already knew: this was a tragic accident and sometimes things happen in life that we will never comprehend," Steinberg said.

