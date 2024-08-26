Several Illinois Red Lobster restaurants will close in coming days as the company continues restructuring during ongoing bankruptcy proceedings.

According to court documents filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Florida and obtained by TODAY, a total of 23 stores will close around the country, bringing the total number of closures to 106 since court proceedings began.

Illinois, Indiana Stores Affected

According to court documents, Red Lobster will close three of its restaurants in Illinois, including two in the Chicago area.

Locations in Geneva (902 Commons Drive) and Bourbonnais will both close if the filing is approved by a judge.

A third location in Peoria will also close its doors.

The company’s restaurant in Michigan City will also close under the filing, with a full list of impacted stores available here.

When Will Stores Close?

Specific dates will vary, but according to court filings the company has requested that lease agreements be rejected by Aug. 31 by a judge in the case.

How Has the Company’s Bankruptcy Unfolded?

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year, struggling with lease and labor costs. In May, it filed documents seeking to renegotiate lease agreements on more than 100 locations, including the Bourbonnais and Michigan City locations.

While some of those stores, including locations in Bloomingdale and Danville have already closed, additional stores are now slated for closure as the restructuring continues.

In all, 106 locations will be impacted, including 83 that were shut down earlier this year. The closures have shrunk the company’s footprint to more than 530 restaurants, primarily located in the U.S. and Canada.