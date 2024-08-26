Air quality alert extended for Chicago area amid heat wave

Chicago Forecast

An ongoing air quality alert in the Chicago area has been extended for at least another day as elevated levels of ozone are expected in the region.

According to the National Weather Service, the alert will run through at least midnight Wednesday in McHenry, Lake, Kane, DuPage, Cook, Kendall, Grundy and Will counties in Illinois.

Other parts of the area are also under an Air Pollution Action Day alert from the Illinois EPA, according to the NWS.

Air quality alerts are issued when widespread ozone or particulate levels are expected to be elevated for a prolonged period, creating issues for sensitive groups.

In this case, elevated ozone levels are being caused by use of air conditioning units, cars and other sources, with pollutants chemically reacting with the sun and causing unhealthy amounts of ozone in the air, according to the EPA.

Active children and adults, especially those with pulmonary or respiratory illnesses or other preexisting conditions, should limit prolonged outdoor activity, according to officials.

Area residents are also urged to reduce activities that could increase air pollution, including limiting daytime driving, reducing rapid acceleration and hard braking in vehicles, avoiding use of gas-powered lawn and garden equipment, and delaying using harsh chemicals around the home or your lawn.

More tips can be found on AirNow.gov.

