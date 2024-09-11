Voting in Illinois: Key dates to know ahead of 2024 Election

With the first -- and possibly last -- debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump in the rear view mirror, election season is in full swing, with voting time just around the corner.

Election Day is about two months away, but millions of voters will cast ballots before then due to early voting. Earlier this month, the first early ballots went on in swing state North Carolina.

Early voting will soon take place in Illinois, too.

Here's a breakdown of Election dates to know, including how and when to register to vote in Illinois and more.

What to know about registering to vote in Illinois

The state's Board of Elections offers a website for voters to check their status, which you can find here.

Voters can register by going to their local county clerk’s office and filling out the form in-person.

Two forms of valid ID, including one with a voter’s current address, must be provided to complete their registration.

In-person voter registration is also available via local public libraries, as well as various state and local facilities in Illinois.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Illinois residents can print out a voter registration form on the Board of Elections’ website, and can mail it in to their local election office in their home county.

In order to register to vote by mail, a voter must include their driver’s license or state ID number, or provide the last four digits of their Social Security Number. A photocopy of a valid photo ID, or a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck or other government document can also be used.

Voters registering by mail must have their forms postmarked by Oct. 9, the deadline for voter registration in the state.

Individuals may also register to vote online via the State Board of Elections’ website here.

Voters using this tool must have their Illinois driver’s license or state ID number, the last four digits of their Social Security Number, and the date their ID card or driver’s license was issued, according to officials.

Online voter registration is open through Oct. 20.

While deadlines on Oct. 9 and 20 are deadlines for registration, grace-period registration is still available through Election Day.

According to the state, grace-period registration is available at local county clerk’s offices, or at some early voting locations.

The same identification requirements exist in these cases.

Same-day voter registration is also available, with voters able to register and cast ballots up to and including on Election Day. Voters must have two-forms of identification, and will vote a provisional ballot that will be approved before votes are certified in the election.

Key dates for voting in Illinois

Sept. 20: Vote by mail ballots (Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act)

Last business day for the election authority to mail ballots to persons in the United States Service

Sept. 26: Early Voting Begins

First day for early voting at the office of the election authority and at any additional locations

Sept. 26: Voting by mail begins

First day for the election authority to mail an official ballot

Oct. 8: Close of voter registration

Last day for regular registration or transfer of registration

Oct. 9: Grace period registration and voting begins

First day of grace period registration and voting at the office of the election authority or at a designated location

Oct. 20: Online voter registration closes

Last day for online voter registration

Oct. 31: Last day to mail vote by mail ballots

Last day for the election authority to receive, by mail, an application for a vote by mail ballot

Nov. 4: Election Date and last day for early voting

Last day for early voting at the office of the election authority and at any additional locations