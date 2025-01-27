Yuengling beer officially arrives in Illinois after years-long wait

For the first time, Yuengling’s iconic Traditional Lager will be able for purchase at Illinois bars and restaurants this week.

The brewery, founded in Pennsylvania in 1829, had made its beers available in more than two dozen states across the country, but fans based in Illinois had to wait many years before it finally came to the Land of Lincoln.

That day has officially come this week, as Yuengling is now available on draft at bars and restaurants around the state.

“As we look to further Yuengling’s presence in the Midwest, we are excited to officially begin pouring our iconic beers in Illinois as our next expansion state,” said Wendy Yuengling, Chief Administrative Officer of the company, said in a statement. “On behalf of our entire Yuengling family, we are humbled by the devotion we’ve received from dedicated fans in Illinois that have been eagerly awaiting for Yuengling beers to be available in their favorite bars and restaurants

According to a press release, the brewery’s flagship beer, known as its Traditional Lager, will be available at bars and restaurants this week. Another light beer known as “Flight” will also be served.

It is expected that the beer will be available in cans and bottles at retailers beginning in March, according to the company.

The company has a “Find our Beer” tool that fans can use to find it, though many restaurants have already begun advertising that they have the iconic beverage.

A variety of tasting events will take place at bars and restaurants around the state, according to the company. Fans of the beer are encouraged to keep an eye on their social media channels for more information.