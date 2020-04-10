Your Guide to At-Home Activities During Coronavirus Pandemic

We hope you’re staying home and staying safe during this time. If you’re starting to feel a little stir-crazy, we put together some ideas to help switch up your daily routine, from virtual tours, workouts from home and entertainment for kids and adults.

If you’d like to show your support during the coronavirus crisis, check out our ‘How to Help’ page for a list of local non-profits in need of assistance. From blood donations to supply needs, you can Make a Difference.

Virtual Tours & Digital Experiences

Entertainment for Kids

Check out The Museum of Science and Industry’s Science at Home

Explore Mattel Playroom

Write letters to family members or seniors across the country

Build a masking tape race track or indoor hopscotch

Stream online story time by celebrities

Read along with Harry Potter at Home

Make a cardboard fort

Set up a treasure hunt or obstacle course

Make slime or play dough

Build a sensory bin

Put on a family talent show

Schedule daily journal time

Practice baking and cooking skills with kid-friendly recipes

Take a virtual cooking class with KidsTable

Stream an online dance or workout class (see below)

Take a weather school class with NBC 5’s Paul Deanno

Learn a new card game or board game

Build a bingo board with learning activities

Have a tic-tac-toe tournament

Do a scavenger hunt around the house

Make slime time even more fun by making it yourself. We brought in Kidcreate Studio to show you how to make this fun and slimy project.

Entertainment for Adults

Pick a recipe with your friends to cook one night then enjoy the same meal over video chat

Start a weekly virtual book club

Channel your inner bartender and master your favorite cocktails

Host a talent show with your quarantine partners or over video chat

Play games over video chat, like bingo, by printing the same template or use various apps

Do a virtual wine tasting by purchasing the same bottles and printing out a score card

Fitness & Workouts

Since gyms and fitness centers are closed we invited Jo Thomas from LTC Living to show us how we can safely break a sweat at home and stay in shape.