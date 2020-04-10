Your Guide to At-Home Activities During Coronavirus Pandemic

We hope you’re staying home and staying safe during this time. If you’re starting to feel a little stir-crazy, we put together some ideas to help switch up your daily routine, from virtual tours, workouts from home and entertainment for kids and adults.
If you’d like to show your support during the coronavirus crisis, check out our ‘How to Help’ page for a list of local non-profits in need of assistance. From blood donations to supply needs, you can Make a Difference.
Virtual Tours & Digital Experiences
- Local
- Adler Planetarium - Online Exhibits
- The Art Institute of Chicago - Virtual Tour / Digital Collection
- Brookfield Zoo - Daily Live Stream
- Chicago Symphony Orchestra - Concerts
- DuSable Museum of African American History - Online Exhibits
- Field Museum - Online Exhibits
- Lincoln Park Zoo - Animal Pictures & Videos
- The Second City - Online Classes
- Shedd Aquarium - Online Exhibits / Live stream
- National
- Georgia O’Keeffe Museum, Santa Fe
- Guggenheim Museum, New York
- J. Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles
- Monterey Bay Aquarium, Monterey
- San Diego Zoo, San Diego
- Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, Washington D.C.
- Worldwide
- British Museum, London
- Great Wall of China, China
- Louvre, Paris
- National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Seoul
- Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam
- Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam
- The Vatican Museum, Vatican City
- Thousands more available through Google Arts & Culture
Entertainment for Kids
- Check out The Museum of Science and Industry’s Science at Home
- Explore Mattel Playroom
- Write letters to family members or seniors across the country
- Build a masking tape race track or indoor hopscotch
- Stream online story time by celebrities
- Read along with Harry Potter at Home
- Make a cardboard fort
- Set up a treasure hunt or obstacle course
- Make slime or play dough
- Build a sensory bin
- Put on a family talent show
- Schedule daily journal time
- Practice baking and cooking skills with kid-friendly recipes
- Take a virtual cooking class with KidsTable
- Stream an online dance or workout class (see below)
- Take a weather school class with NBC 5’s Paul Deanno
- Learn a new card game or board game
- Build a bingo board with learning activities
- Have a tic-tac-toe tournament
- Do a scavenger hunt around the house
Entertainment for Adults
- Pick a recipe with your friends to cook one night then enjoy the same meal over video chat
- Start a weekly virtual book club
- Channel your inner bartender and master your favorite cocktails
- Host a talent show with your quarantine partners or over video chat
- Play games over video chat, like bingo, by printing the same template or use various apps
- Do a virtual wine tasting by purchasing the same bottles and printing out a score card
Fitness & Workouts
- Free online workouts from popular fitness companies:
- 90-day trial of the Peloton app for classes of yoga, strength, cardio and many more
- Boxing with a 30-day trial from Title Boxing Club
- Exercise options for your kids: