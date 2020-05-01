22 Camping-at-Home Activities and Games

With many of us are stuck at home these days, it's time to get creative with how we have fun.
Outward Bound Instructor Conway Bennett suggests treating our homes, apartments and backyards like they’re part of a camping adventure.
It’s not camping without games. Enjoy this list of old-school game inspiration. If you’re looking for suggestions on how to have even more adventure without leaving your home, tune in at 11:30 a.m. Friday.
- Potato Sack Race (Use a trash bag or an old large pillow case)
- Water Balloon Catch
- Hide and seek
- Organize a Treasure Hunt
- Backyard Bingo
- Jenga
- Turn your lawn into a Twister board with Tupperware lids
- Grab a ladder from the garage, lay it down and play bean bag toss
- Use rocks and sidewalk chalk to play tic tac toe
- Catch the Flag
- H-O-R-S-E
- Cornhole
- Simon Says
- Read your favorite adventure book outside
- Hopscotch
- Tug of war
- Double Dutch
- Kick the can
- Blow bubbles
- Dig in the backyard for fun rocks, bugs and fossils!
- Freeze Tag
- and if you run through all the games... set up an outdoor movie