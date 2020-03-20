List of Local Non-Profits Needing Help Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

As Chicagoans hunker down at home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, local non-profits are asking for help with donation drives and fundraisers postponed or canceled.

Here are some organizations that are asking for support:

Cradles to Crayons, 4141 W. George St.

Need: diapers and hygiene supplies

Contact: Associate Director of Community Engagement Catherine McDonough by calling (312) 967-1521 or email cmcdonough@cradlestocrayons.org

Women's Business Development Center, 8 S. Michigan Ave.

Need: Monetary donation

Contact: President and CEO Emilia DeMenco by calling (312) 853-3477 extension 220 or email edemenco@wbdc.org

Trinity Resurrection United Church, 9046 S. Mackinaw Ave.

Need: Baby food, diapers, formula

Contact: Minister Shirley Davis by calling (708) 275-6174

Lakeview Food Pantry, 3945 N. Sheridan Rd.

Need: Food

Contact: COO Bill Thomas by calling (224) 622-8448

Lakeview Pantry has the capacity to arrange pick up the food and quickly redistribute it to help address the increased need that many children, teens, adults and seniors are facing.

Northern Illinois Food Bank, 273 Dearborn Court, Geneva