List of Local Non-Profits Needing Help Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

As Chicagoans hunker down at home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, local non-profits are asking for help with donation drives and fundraisers postponed or canceled.
Here are some organizations that are asking for support:
Cradles to Crayons, 4141 W. George St.
- Need: diapers and hygiene supplies
- Contact: Associate Director of Community Engagement Catherine McDonough by calling (312) 967-1521 or email cmcdonough@cradlestocrayons.org
Women's Business Development Center, 8 S. Michigan Ave.
- Need: Monetary donation
- Contact: President and CEO Emilia DeMenco by calling (312) 853-3477 extension 220 or email edemenco@wbdc.org
Trinity Resurrection United Church, 9046 S. Mackinaw Ave.
- Need: Baby food, diapers, formula
- Contact: Minister Shirley Davis by calling (708) 275-6174
Lakeview Food Pantry, 3945 N. Sheridan Rd.
- Need: Food
- Contact: COO Bill Thomas by calling (224) 622-8448
- Lakeview Pantry has the capacity to arrange pick up the food and quickly redistribute it to help address the increased need that many children, teens, adults and seniors are facing.
Northern Illinois Food Bank, 273 Dearborn Court, Geneva
- Need: Food and volunteers
- Contact: Communications Manager Elizabeth Gartman by calling (630) 443-6910 extension 142. Or email egartman@northernilfoodbank.org.
- Finanical donations are also accepted. Donate today at www.SolveHungerToday.og/COVIDSupport.