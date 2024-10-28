Basketball

‘Who's that guy?': Dwyane Wade statue goes viral as fans say it looks nothing like him

During the statue unveiling, an excited Wade said "who's that guy?" -- and plenty of fans wondered the exact same thing

By NBC Chicago Staff and The Associated Press

Miami Heat’s Dwyane Wade holds his 2012 NBA Finals championship ring during a ceremony before a basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2012, in Miami. (AP Photo/J Pat Carter)

Dwyane Wade is now the first Miami Heat player with a statue outside the team’s arena -- but after the unveiling, many took to social media saying the statue looked little like him.

The Heat unveiled the statue Sunday, about eight months after team president Pat Riley announced plans for the tribute. Wade, who played 13 seasons with the Heat, from 2003 to 2016, is Miami's all-time leading scorer. Wade left for one season with the Chicago Bulls followed by one season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, before he returned to Miami for his final season in the NBA.

An in-game celebration will follow Monday when Miami plays host to Detroit on the 21st anniversary of Wade’s debut game with the franchise.

Wade was clearly stunned by the statue, remarking, “That’s crazy. I can’t believe that. Who’s that guy?” just moments after he first laid eyes on it. After he took his place at the podium in front of the statue, he turned multiple times to admire the massive version of himself with a smile on his face.

But on the internet, fans wondered the exact same thing, noting that the face of the statue didn't quite resemble the basketball great.

“The Miami Heat should’ve had a contest where they showed this picture to 1,000 fans — and anyone who guesses it’s Dwyane Wade gets to keep the statue,” ESP reporter Jeff Darlington,said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Asked at a news conference Sunday about the moment he saw the statue, Wade said he thought, “That’s beautiful.”

“I think it’s one of the best statues that’s been created because of what it represents for us and for me,” he said.

Wade, a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame, is one of six former Heat players to have their number retired by the team — along with Haslem, Chris Bosh, Tim Hardaway, Shaquille O’Neal and Alonzo Mourning.

“As the greatest player ever in Miami Heat history, yes, it’s his day, it’s his family’s day,” Riley said.

The statue is accompanied by a wall listing Wade’s career accomplishments and has been placed outside the front doors of the team’s arena. Wade is now a part-owner of the Utah Jazz in addition to having many other business interests.

