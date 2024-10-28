Dwyane Wade is now the first Miami Heat player with a statue outside the team’s arena -- but after the unveiling, many took to social media saying the statue looked little like him.

The Heat unveiled the statue Sunday, about eight months after team president Pat Riley announced plans for the tribute. Wade, who played 13 seasons with the Heat, from 2003 to 2016, is Miami's all-time leading scorer. Wade left for one season with the Chicago Bulls followed by one season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, before he returned to Miami for his final season in the NBA.

An in-game celebration will follow Monday when Miami plays host to Detroit on the 21st anniversary of Wade’s debut game with the franchise.

Wade was clearly stunned by the statue, remarking, “That’s crazy. I can’t believe that. Who’s that guy?” just moments after he first laid eyes on it. After he took his place at the podium in front of the statue, he turned multiple times to admire the massive version of himself with a smile on his face.

But on the internet, fans wondered the exact same thing, noting that the face of the statue didn't quite resemble the basketball great.

D-Wade: "Who is that guy?"



We're all wondering the same thing man lol https://t.co/n9cJWk51uV pic.twitter.com/CFKKfBwn2t — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) October 27, 2024

The Miami Heat had nothing to do with the Dwayne Wade statue!?



Is this one of the worst statues of all-time? @PatCostello20 pic.twitter.com/rhkYD5T5C5 — UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio (@UnSportsESPN) October 28, 2024

Dwayne Wade statue looks like he had too much tossed salad and scrambled eggs pic.twitter.com/pZVZCIoCB2 — Internet Killed the Video Store (@xthevideostorex) October 27, 2024

“The Miami Heat should’ve had a contest where they showed this picture to 1,000 fans — and anyone who guesses it’s Dwyane Wade gets to keep the statue,” ESP reporter Jeff Darlington,said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Asked at a news conference Sunday about the moment he saw the statue, Wade said he thought, “That’s beautiful.”

“I think it’s one of the best statues that’s been created because of what it represents for us and for me,” he said.

Wade, a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame, is one of six former Heat players to have their number retired by the team — along with Haslem, Chris Bosh, Tim Hardaway, Shaquille O’Neal and Alonzo Mourning.

“As the greatest player ever in Miami Heat history, yes, it’s his day, it’s his family’s day,” Riley said.

The statue is accompanied by a wall listing Wade’s career accomplishments and has been placed outside the front doors of the team’s arena. Wade is now a part-owner of the Utah Jazz in addition to having many other business interests.