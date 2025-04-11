April's full ‘Pink Moon' may look different this weekend — but not because of its name

April's full "Pink Moon" will reach peak illumination Saturday, but this one will be a little different than the others -- and no, it's not actually pink.

NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman noted the full moon was visible under the clear skies early Friday morning.

"The name has nothing to do with it looking pink," Roman said. "It has more to do with pink wildflowers blooming across North America during the month of April."

The moon may also be known by other names that also reflect signs of spring, Roman said, including 'Breaking Ice Moon,' with winter thawing, or 'Budding Moon.'

According to an article from Space.com, the April moon is also known as a "micromoon."

"This is because April's full moon occurs when the moon is farthest from Earth in its orbit (known as apogee), making it appear slightly smaller and dimmer than usual, though the difference may be hard to spot with the naked eye," the report said.

Supermoons and micromoons happen a few times a year as the moon's full phase syncs up with its orbit, according to experts. Another micromoon is on tap for May. Three supermoons will be visible this year in October, November and December.

When to see the pink full "micromoon"

Look up! The full moon for April is set to reach peak illumination at 7:22 p.m. Saturday. Skies in the Chicago area are expected to be clear at that time, Roman said.