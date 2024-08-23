When does Dunkin' Donuts' pumpkin spice drinks come out? Coffee chain hints at ‘very mindful' release date

While some coffee shops, like Starbucks and 7-Eleven, have already launched their Pumpkin Spice Lattes for the 2024 season, others are "very patient, very demure" about when they'll announce their fall menus.

At least that's the case for Dunkin' Donuts, which hinted at releasing its menu Aug. 28 in a "very mindful" way.

"See how we're bringing back pumpkin? Very mindful, very patient, very demure," Dunkin' wrote on Instagram Wednesday, alluding to the "very demure" TikTok trend currently taking over the Internet.

Below the post, the caption suggested the coffee shop's pumpkin-themed menu was expected to be released on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

According to TODAY.com, a fall menu release date of Wednesday, Aug. 28 would be later than in years past. In 2022, Dunkin' released its pumpkin drinks as early as Aug. 10, TODAY reported. In 2021, Dunkin's pumpkin spice drinks came out on Aug. 18, TODAY said. In 2023, they were released on Aug. 16, TODAY added.

And while Starbucks often releases its fall menu on a Thursday, Dunkin' appears to reveal its fall menu on a Wednesday, according to TODAY.

Earlier this month, Dunkin' released a "Spiked Pumpkin Spice Latte," with 6% ABV. According to officials, the canned drink is made with real coffee, pumpkin spice flavor and "a non-dairy creamer that is both vegan and lactose-intolerant friendly." The drink is available for a limited time at retailers across 28 states including in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Minnesota and Wisconsin.