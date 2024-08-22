It's fall, y'all -- well, at Starbucks it is.

Beginning Thursday, the iconic coffee chain's beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte and 2024 fall menu will debut in stores, according to a press release.

This year's launch date marks the earliest fall menu items have returned to Starbucks, according to TODAY. In previous years, the fall menu returned on or after Aug. 24.

As of 6 a.m., many Starbucks stores across Illinois and Chicago area were already open, according to the chain's website. Opening and closing hours vary by location, with some stores open by 5 a.m. or earlier.

In addition to the chain's highly anticipated Pumpkin Spice Latte, Starbucks' fall menu will also include a new Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai, along with old favorites including the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai and more.

A full list of 2024 Starbucks fall menu items are below:

Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai (new)

Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato

Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Expresso

Iced Caramel Apple Cream Latte

Iced Honey Apple Almondmilk Flat White

Raccoon Cake Pop

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin

Baked Apple Croissant

Pumpkin & Pepita Loaf

Starbucks Reserve locations, including the location in Chicago at 646 Michigan Ave., will also debut a special fall menu beginning Thursday, with the return of Starbucks Reserve Pumpkin Spice Latte, as well as a new Pumpkin Spice Whiskey Barrel-Aged Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Affogato, Pumpkin Spice Chai Martini and Pumpkin Spice Martini Flight.

The Reserve menu also features new and fan-favorite bakery items, including a Pumpkin Croffel, Pumpkin Spice Cake, a Pear and Almond Tart and a 4 Stagioni Pizza with prosciutto cotto, marinated mushrooms, artichokes, black olives, fresh tomatoes and mozzarella.

Starbucks Reserve locations will also offer a pumpkin spice tasting "experience," as well as "cozy" fall merchandise including a pumpkin smash cocktail kit, outdoor table top fire kit and a PSL capsule collection with patches and beanies.

Both Starbucks and Starbucks Reserve fall menu items are available for a limited time while supplies last.