When do the Bears play next? What to know about their Week 16 duel vs. the Lions

The Bears will look to upset the Lions to snap their eight-game losing streak

By NBC Chicago Staff

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 08: Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears fakes the hand off to D’Andre Swift #4 during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on December 08, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears will look to break up an eight-game losing streak following a disappointing loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football as they look to exact revenge against the fellow division rival Detroit Lions.

The 4-10 Bears will host the NFC-best 12-2 Lions on Sunday at Soldier Field, with kickoff slated for approximately 12 p.m.

The Lions are also looking to rebound from a loss, falling to the fellow Super Bowl-contender Buffalo Bills in a 48-42 slugfest in Detroit.

While the Bears have been eliminated from playoff contention, Sunday offers a chance to exact revenge after a gut-wrenching, last-second loss in the Motor City at the hands of the Lions on Thanksgiving Day.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Lions enter Sunday's game as a seven-point favorite over the Bears.

The entire Chicago area will be able to view Sunday's Bears-Lions game on Fox, where it will be commentated by Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma.

After Sunday's game, the Bears will prepare for a Thursday night showdown against the Seattle Seahawks at Soldier Field the day after Christmas before closing the season at Lambeau Field in Green Bay against the Packers on Jan. 5.

