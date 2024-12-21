When do the Bears play next? What to know about their Week 16 duel vs. the Lions

The Chicago Bears will look to break up an eight-game losing streak following a disappointing loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football as they look to exact revenge against the fellow division rival Detroit Lions.
The 4-10 Bears will host the NFC-best 12-2 Lions on Sunday at Soldier Field, with kickoff slated for approximately 12 p.m.
The Lions are also looking to rebound from a loss, falling to the fellow Super Bowl-contender Buffalo Bills in a 48-42 slugfest in Detroit.
While the Bears have been eliminated from playoff contention, Sunday offers a chance to exact revenge after a gut-wrenching, last-second loss in the Motor City at the hands of the Lions on Thanksgiving Day.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Lions enter Sunday's game as a seven-point favorite over the Bears.
The entire Chicago area will be able to view Sunday's Bears-Lions game on Fox, where it will be commentated by Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma.
After Sunday's game, the Bears will prepare for a Thursday night showdown against the Seattle Seahawks at Soldier Field the day after Christmas before closing the season at Lambeau Field in Green Bay against the Packers on Jan. 5.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.