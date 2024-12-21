What we know about the College Football Playoff quarterfinals so far

The College Football Playoff quarterfinals are closer to being finalized.
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks, No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs, No. 3 Boise State Broncos and No. 4 Arizona State Sun Devils automatically qualified for the quarterfinal round in the inaugural 12-team CFP. The top four seeds all received a first-round bye.
And in the opening playoff game on Friday, the No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish advanced with a 27-17 home win over the No. 10 Indiana Hoosiers. Running back Jeremiyah Love set the CFP record for longest touchdown run with a 98-yard dash to the house early in the first quarter, and the Fighting Irish never looked back.
So, which team will Notre Dame play next? And when will the game take place?
Here's what to know as the CFP quarterfinals take shape:
What teams are in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals?
Five of the eight quarterfinal spots have been filled so far:
- No. 1 Oregon
- No. 2 Georgia
- No. 3 Boise State
- No. 4 Arizona State
- No. 7 Notre Dame
What is the College Football Playoff schedule?
The other three quarterfinal berths will be up for grabs on Saturday:
- No. 11 SMU at No. 6 Penn State: 12 p.m. ET on TNT/Max
- No. 12 Clemson at No. 5 Texas: 4 p.m. ET on TNT/Max
- No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Ohio State: 8 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN
Is there reseeding in the College Football Playoff?
Teams will not be reseeded after the opening round. The CFP will follow a bracket format throughout.
What are the College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchups?
Following on-campus contests in Round 1, the CFP quarterfinals will see the introduction of bowl games. One matchup is set so far:
- Sugar Bowl: No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 7 Notre Dame
And here's a preview of the other three matchups:
- Rose Bowl: No. 1 Oregon vs. winner of No. 8 Ohio State/No. 9 Tennessee
- Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Boise State vs. winner of No. 6 Penn State/No. 11 SMU
- Peach Bowl: No. 4 Arizona State vs. winner of No. 5 Texas/No. 12 Clemson
When are the College Football Playoff quarterfinals?
The quarterfinal round will take place from New Year's Eve on Tuesday, Dec. 31, to New Year's Day on Wednesday, Jan. 1.
Where is the Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl?
Here's when and where each game will be played:
- Fiesta Bowl: Dec. 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET -- State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
- Peach Bowl: Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. ET -- Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta
- Rose Bowl: Jan. 1 at 5 p.m. ET -- Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California
- Sugar Bowl: Jan. 1 at 8:45 p.m. ET -- Caesars Superdome in New Orleans
Mercedes-Benz Stadium is also the site of the national championship game.