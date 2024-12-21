Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $944 million ahead of Christmas Eve drawing

The Mega Millions jackpot has increased to an estimated $944 million after another drawing without a big winner Friday night.

Here are the winning numbers for Friday's drawing: 2, 20, 51, 56, 67 and a MegaBall of 19. The Megaplier was 2X.

The next drawing is set to take place at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 24.

The jackpot, which ranks as the seventh-largest Mega Millions lottery prize ever, has been growing for more than three months, reflecting the long odds of 1 in 303 million of winning the top prize. The last time someone hit the jackpot was on Sept. 10 after a player in Texas won $800 million.

The $944 billion prize is for a sole winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity with 30 annual payments. Winners almost always prefer the cash option, which for the next drawing Tuesday night would be an estimated $429.4 million.

The Mega Millions is played in 45 states, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

If you or someone you know has a gambling addiction, please call the National Council on Problem Gambling at 1-800-522-4700 to speak to a counselor. Help is also available via an online peer support forum at www.gamtalk.org, and additional resources can be found at NCPG website.

