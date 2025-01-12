When can you file taxes? Here's when tax season officially begins

The IRS announced the official start date of tax season this year, giving taxpayers a couple of weeks to prepare their returns.

The agency also provided taxpayers with opportunities to file their taxes for free via a variety of online and in-resources, according to a press release.

Here’s what you’ll need to know.

When can you file your taxes?

According to the IRS, the agency will begin accepting tax returns on Monday, Jan. 27, making that the official kickoff to tax season.

Even though the official date for accepting returns won’t arrive until that date, taxpayers can file their returns now on the IRS’ website. Those tax returns will then be filed automatically on Jan. 27, according to officials.

When is the tax deadline?

This year’s deadline to file tax returns will fall on Tuesday, April 15, according to the IRS.

Can I file my taxes for free?

According to the IRS, there are a variety of ways to file taxes for free, including via the IRS' website.

For taxpayers with an adjusted gross income of $84,000 or less for 2024, online guided tax software will be available via several companies, according to officials.

Certain taxpayers may also be eligible for assistance from volunteers in filing their taxes, including working families and the elderly. Military members and some veterans are also eligible for free filing.

When can I expect a refund?

If you’re eligible for a tax refund, the IRS says it will generally take less than 21 days to receive it if a taxpayer opts for direct deposit. The IRS also invites taxpayers to use the “Where’s my Refund” tool to check on the status of their returns.