When are Illinois DMV's open, closed around Christmas and New Year's Day?

If you’re looking to get into a Secretary of State’s Office facility around the holidays, there are a couple of dates that you can cross off your calendar.

Like many businesses and all government facilities, DMV’s in Illinois are closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day, giving employees the opportunity to spend time with their families.

Unlike Thanksgiving however, where employees were also given the day following the holiday off, facilities in Illinois will be open on New Year's Eve, according to the Secretary of State’s Office’s website.

Driver's services will not be available on Christmas Eve on Dec. 24, according to officials.

In all, there are 14 holidays that most Illinois employees are off for, starting with New Year’s Day. Employees are also off on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, along with Lincoln’s Birthday on Feb. 12 and President’s Day on Feb. 17, 2025.

Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day/Indigenous People’s Day, Veterans’ Day and Thanksgiving are also included in that list.

While DMV's are closed on Christmas Eve, some other state facilities will be open. Residents are encouraged to check their respective county's websites for more information.

In the last two general election years, employees have also been off on Election Day in November, though that will not be the case in 2025.

Mail delivery largely follows the same schedule of holidays, though mail is still delivered on Lincoln’s Birthday, since that is only a state holiday. The same applies for Election Day, which is not a federally recognized holiday.

More information can be found on the USPS’ website.