Cubs fans share ‘Lady and the Tramp' moment with hot dog at Wrigley Field

It was a brisk and breezy day at Wrigley Field Wednesday, with a small crowd on hand as the Chicago Cubs fell 6-2 to the Texas Rangers in their series finale.

Though many seats were empty Wednesday, there was no way to avoid seeing a couple mimicking "The Lady and the Tramp" with a hot dog instead of spaghetti behind the Cubs on-deck circle.

.@ColeWright & Ryan Sweeney react to the couple sharing a hot dog in the front row 😂 pic.twitter.com/LZmb386PsP — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) April 9, 2025

The moment was resurfaced in Marquee Sports Network's postgame show, with host Cole Wright and former Cub Ryan Sweeney reacting to the light-hearted moment.

Wednesday afternoon's game was the last of a six-game homestand for the Cubs, with the North Siders heading to Southern California to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres before returning home on April 18 to host the Arizona Diamondbacks for a weekend series.