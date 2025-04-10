Man killed, woman hurt in shooting on Chicago's West Side

Chicago police are investigating after a man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting on the city’s West Side Wednesday.

According to authorities, a 27-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were walking in the 300 block of North Cicero, located on the boundary of the Austin and West Garfield Park neighborhoods, at approximately 4:10 p.m. when a gray sedan pulled up alongside them.

An individual got out of the vehicle and fired multiple gunshots, striking both victims.

The man was shot multiple times, and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Chicago police said.

The woman was shot in the leg and buttocks, and she was listed in fair condition at an area hospital.

There are no suspects in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating the attack.