Some parts of the Chicago area were waking up to light snow showers Friday morning, with a cold and blustery day ahead followed by sub-zero wind chills and the potential for more snow to fall as a winter storm moves into Illinois.

According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes, light snow showers moving from the northwest to the southeast will continue to track through around 8 a.m. Friday.

"There may be a few slick areas," Jeanes said, of the snow's impact on the roads.

Friday was also the start of a potentially weeks-long cold snap, the NBC 5 Storm Team said, with highs in the low-to-mid 20s, and wind chills in the single digits.

By Saturday morning, wind chills are expected to dip below zero, Jeanes said.

Winter storm arrives in Illinois Sunday

A major winter storm system moving across the Central Plains this weekend is expected to begin dumping heavy snow in parts of Illinois early Sunday, with "big impacts" downstate, Jeanes said.

Current forecast models show as much as six to eight inches of snow south of I-74, Jeanes said. Further south, a wintry mix of ice and snow is likely, Jeanes added.

If the storm tracks further north, it could clip parts of the Chicago area Sunday into Monday.

"There is a set of models keeping the system completely south of the Chicago area, and another set of models bringing up to 3 inches of snow for us; with more snow for the Kankakee River valley," Jeanes said.

In St. Louis, the National Weather Service warned of hazardous weekend travel conditions associated with the storm, with snow-covered roads and freezing rain possible.

"Travel should be avoided Sunday, if at all possible" the NWS said.

❄️🧊A range of winter precipitation types are expected across the region late Saturday, Sunday & early Monday. Details are expected to become clearer thru the day today. Travel should be avoided Sunday, if at all possible. #mowx #ilwx #stlwx #midmowx pic.twitter.com/CRhVDmXgL2 — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) January 3, 2025

The winter storm will also impact Indiana, with a winter storm watch issued beginning 1 p.m. Sunday along and south of US 24.

"Accumulating snow and travel impacts are likely," the NWS said, with the storm likely to threaten the Monday morning commute.

While uncertainty remained regarding the timing and location of the storm track, the latest storm forecasts call for heavy snow and ice across much of the Midwest through Tuesday, including Missouri, Illinois and Indiana.

"Expect potentially dangerous travel conditions in some locations," the NWS said.