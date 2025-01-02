Prolonged frigid cold possible in Chicago area this month

Temperatures in the Chicago area have been a bit above normal to start the month of January, but that pattern will not hold as frigid readings could stick around for a lengthy stretch.

According to the National Weather Service, Chicago is entering into the stretch of time with its coldest average highs of the year, with readings expected to be right around the freezing mark for most of the month.

The average low temperatures through the month of January vary slightly more, often settling into the upper-teens or the low-20s, according to NWS data.

Beginning Friday, temperatures will drop into the low-20s during afternoon hours, and breezy conditions are also expected to develop, sending wind chills into the low-teens across the area.

Overnight Friday and into Saturday, temperatures will drop into the low-teens or even the single-digits across the area, with wind chills dipping below zero.

Saturday and Sunday will continue to see below-average temperatures, with readings in the low-20s, and snowfall is possible on Sunday, especially south of Interstate 80, according to forecast models.

Meanwhile, the cold weather will continue across the Chicago area, with highs briefly rising into the upper-20s to start the new work week but then quickly retreating back into the low-20s. Nightly lows are expected to be on the chilly side as well, in the upper single-digits or the low-teens across the area.

The Climate Prediction Center is leaning toward the cold weather continuing even beyond next week as well. In their latest updates for the week of Jan. 9-15, the CPC believes there is a good probability of the Chicago area seeing “below normal” temperatures during that stretch of time, with the western United States seeing above-average temperatures.

According to the National Weather Service, the jet stream will be centered over the central and southern United States, allowing for cold air to flow into the region from Canada, and the jet stream will remain stuck in place for a length period of time.

Below-freezing temperatures could even occur along the Gulf Coast and into Florida, according to officials.

The Climate Prediction Center also believes that the cold weather could continue into later parts of January, with the CPC leaning toward below-normal temperatures between Jan. 11-24.

As for precipitation, that’s a bit more up in the air, according to the CPC. The CPC is leaning toward below-normal levels of precipitation through the first half of January, though this weekend’s snowstorm across central and southern Illinois could change that calculation in those areas.

The CPC gives about equal chances of above or below-normal precipitation through the end of January.

In a typical January, the city of Chicago sees approximately 11 inches of snow, making it the snowiest month of the year, according to NWS historic data.